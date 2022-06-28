Large hail, damaging winds possible with multiple rounds of storms Tuesday

An unsettled atmosphere will bring multiple chances for rain and thunder on Tuesday, with a mix of strong to severe storms possible too.
An incoming cold front will be responsible for popping up two rounds of storms on Tuesday. The first round will linger through 9 or 10 am with periods of moderate rain and a little bit of thunder and lightning.
While a strong to severe storm is possible, the best chance for severe weather will be in round 2.
Round 2 will start sometime after 1 or 2 pm along Highway 8. It will continue to move into the I-94/WI-29 line after 4 or 5 pm before moving southeast and clearing the area after 7 to 8 pm.
There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe storms in the yellow shaded area. This means that a few storms could become severe with large hail and gusty damaging winds.
There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms in the green shaded area. This means we might see one or two storms become marginally severe.
Rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1/4'' where thunderstorms hit one time. Areas that see both rounds and get the heaviest rainfall could exceed 1'' of rain.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s with dew points near 60. We'll clear out once the storms wrap up overnight dropping us to the mid 50s. Het returns a bit Wednesday with highs back in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday we'll see another round of storms with the potential for a few to be severe.
The 4th of July weekend will be really nice with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. There's a slight chance for isolated storms Sunday and Monday.