Large hail, gusty winds accompany our level 1 risk for isolated severe storms Wednesday

After a few pleasant days, mother nature is stirring things up before she really cools us this weekend. Strong to severe storms enter the mix with a spike in temps and humidity.
Wednesday will start cloudy with light rain or drizzle through 10 am. We'll see a slight break in the clouds through the afternoon which will allow pockets of sun! This will boost temperatures towards 70 this afternoon.
Then, a weak cold front will spark a couple of isolated storms. We have a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms that may bring large hail greater than 1'' and damaging winds gusts over 60 mph.
Storms will fire up between 5 pm and 8 pm and with the majority of the activity in the dark green shaded area.
Storms fizzle out overnight, and we'll clear into the morning. Patchy fog will be possible in the early morning then we'll be partly cloudy.
A warm front will start to push moisture and warmer temps up into the valley. Temperatures will vary from the upper 60s to close to 80. It will be muggy too with dew points in the mid 60s.
Once the cold front works through, another round of strong to severe storms will be possible inside our level 2 risk for scattered severe storms.
We'll be watching the development of these storm chances too with an increased risk for isolated tornadic activity on top of hail and damaging straight-line winds.