Large hail, strong straight-line winds, isolated tornado possible with tonight's severe weather

It's an active weather day for us here across western Wisconsin. Strong to severe storms accompany this next spring system.
Tuesday will start mostly clear and cool with temps in the 20s and 30s. Strong southeast winds from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will push temperatures into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
As the warm front approaches, we may see dew points climb towards the mid to upper 50s as well. This could be our first taste of some slight humidity ahead of our thunderstorms later Tuesday night.
Scattered rain and maybe an isolated storm or two will be possible from 2pm to 8pm. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be possible from 8 pm to 2 am. Turn your alerts on before bed!
A level 2 risk for scattered severe storms (yellow) has been places across parts of the Chippewa Valley, including Eau Claire. A level 1 risk for isolated severe storms (green) has been place northeast of Eau Claire.
Large hail and strong straight-line winds are our main threats with an isolated tornado possible too.
Most storms will be gone by early Wednesday and we'll be left with a few showers throughout our Wednesday.
By Thursday, temperatures will have dropped 20 to 30 degrees allowing for rain to turn over to snow north of the area. We can't rule out the chance for some light flurries throughout our Thursday.
Good Friday and into Easter weekend the weather is quiet, but much colder than average with highs stuck in the mid 40s.