Large winter storm misses Wisconsin, but brings bitter cold and gusty winds

A massive winter storm is set to drop heavy snow and freezing rain across a large majority of the United States. This time though, Wisconsin isn't in the line of fire.
We will see impacts from the storm though. Temperatures will drop quickly throughout your Tuesday, and it will be windy.
High temperatures have peaked in the mid-30s early Tuesday. By lunch, we'll have temps in the low 20s with wind chill nearing 0. Overnight we'll get down into the negatives and wind chills will drop to -20 or lower.
Wind speeds will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, but they'll turn northwest by midday, and we'll have gusts up to 35 mph.
We may get a few flurries but nothing that will accumulate. Looking longer term, out precipitation outlook suggests we'll see dry conditions for the first half of the month.
The quiet but cold weather the rest of the week suggests it'll be a good time to get the car washed. We won't need any new road salt for a while it seems since chances for snow look limited through the next 10 days.