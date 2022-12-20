Largest impact: blowing snow causing low to near-zero visibility even after falling snow ends

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for all of Western Wisconsin. Heavy snow will fall Wednesday night through Thursday morning, and that will be followed by strong winds that'll peak Thursday afternoon through Friday night.
Our snow will be light and fluffy, so it won't be the same type of snow that fell last week. This will make it easier for the wind to blow it around even after it has reached the ground. Therefore, expect near zero visibility at times with the vast majority of the next few days expecting below 1/4 mile visibility, possibly even less than 500 feet at times.
This is important when deciding how much following distance to leave and how fast to drive. Even if the road conditions don't seem that bad, you cannot drive faster than the stopping distance required if you come across stopped traffic or an accident.
When the visibility drops below 500 feet, the average car will not be able to stop in time if exceeding 45 mph, assuming a quick reaction time and newer tires with good grip. If you're driving faster than that, by the time you see an obstacle it'll be already too late to stop in time.
Expect light and fluffy snow to begin Wednesday afternoon/evening as scattered snow showers for the Chippewa Valley, though a bit more widespread further north and west.
Snow will arrive for all by the evening and could include heavier rates in spots especially closer to the Minnesota border by 6pm.
Widespread heavy snow will arrive shortly after it becomes widespread Wednesday evening and last through the night. The heaviest snow rates will be Wednesday night, and a few light snow showers may linger into Thursday morning, but will end locally fairly early in the morning.
Widespread snow will continue in eastern and southern Wisconsin through Friday night, however, so keep that in mind if you have travel plans to those areas.
Snow totals tomorrow afternoon through midday Thursday will range from 5 to 9 inches for most with totals as high as 12 inches further north and east where snow is expected to last possibly into Saturday morning.
Even though the heavy snow won't last as long locally, wind will make both any falling snow and snow that's already on the ground blow around, which will greatly reduce visibility. Gusts in excess of 40 to 50 mph are likely especially Friday.
The strongest winds will arrive after the heaviest snow comes to an end, but there will be plenty of light and fluffy snow on the ground. That wind will pick up that light snow and blow it around, continuing to cause drifting over roads to make them slippery and lower visibility to near zero at times especially in open areas.
All this time, it'll be incredibly cold. Lows tonight will be near or below -10, though wind chill effect will be minimal overnight. The wind begins to pick up tomorrow out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph, and highs will only climb to the single digits above zero. Wind chills will likely be below zero all day.
Lows will be near or below zero through the weekend, and highs will only be in the single digits. So, if you get stuck, in an accident, or stranded, make sure to have a car kit with extra blankets, jackets, hats, and gloves to stay warm until help can arrive.