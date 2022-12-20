Largest impact: blowing snow causing low to near-zero visibility through Saturday morning

 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches
of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be
relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be
a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early
Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph
and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across
southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch
continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin
a bit later.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Largest impact: blowing snow causing low to near-zero visibility through Saturday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for all of Western Wisconsin. Heavy snow will fall Wednesday night through Thursday morning, and that will be followed by strong winds that'll peak Thursday afternoon through Friday night.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

Our snow will be light and fluffy, so it won't be the same type of snow that fell last week. This will make it easier for the wind to blow it around even after it has reached the ground. Therefore, expect near zero visibility at times with the vast majority of the next few days expecting below 1/4 mile visibility, possibly even less than 500 feet at times.

This is important when deciding how much following distance to leave and how fast to drive. Even if the road conditions don't seem that bad, you cannot drive faster than the stopping distance required if you come across stopped traffic or an accident.

Stopping Distances vs Speed.png

When the visibility drops below 500 feet, the average car will not be able to stop in time if exceeding 45 mph, assuming a quick reaction time and newer tires with good grip. If you're driving faster than that, by the time you see an obstacle it'll be already too late to stop in time.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Expect light and fluffy snow to begin Wednesday afternoon/evening as scattered snow showers for the Chippewa Valley, though a bit more widespread further north and west.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

Snow will arrive for all by the evening and could include heavier rates in spots especially closer to the Minnesota border by 6pm.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

Widespread heavy snow will arrive shortly after it becomes widespread Wednesday evening and last through the night. The heaviest snow rates will be Wednesday night, and a few light snow showers may linger into Thursday morning, but will end locally fairly early in the morning.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast4.png

Widespread snow will continue in eastern and southern Wisconsin through Friday night, however, so keep that in mind if you have travel plans to those areas.

Snow totals tomorrow afternoon through midday Thursday will range from 5 to 9 inches for most with totals as high as 12 inches further north and east where snow is expected to last possibly into Saturday morning.

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022.png

Even though the heavy snow won't last as long locally, wind will make both any falling snow and snow that's already on the ground blow around, which will greatly reduce visibility. Gusts in excess of 40 to 50 mph are likely especially Friday.

Blizzard types and timing - Today.png

The strongest winds will arrive after the heaviest snow comes to an end, but there will be plenty of light and fluffy snow on the ground. That wind will pick up that light snow and blow it around, continuing to cause drifting over roads to make them slippery and lower visibility to near zero at times especially in open areas.

All this time, it'll be incredibly cold. Lows tonight will be near or below -10, though wind chill effect will be minimal overnight. The wind begins to pick up tomorrow out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph, and highs will only climb to the single digits above zero. Wind chills will likely be below zero all day.

Lows will be near or below zero through the weekend, and highs will only be in the single digits. So, if you get stuck, in an accident, or stranded, make sure to have a car kit with extra blankets, jackets, hats, and gloves to stay warm until help can arrive. 

7 Day Evening.png

