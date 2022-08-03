Last night had highest humidity in 2 years before storms rolled through Eau Claire

Strong storms brought wind, lightning, and heavy rain last night, but only to some spots. The heaviest rain fell in Rusk and Taylor counties where between 3 and 5 inches fell according to radar estimates.
News 18 weather tracker, Julie, measured 3.1" in Jump River. Other areas through Chippewa County picked up between 1 and 2 inches of rain, but Eau Claire was closer to 1/4" at the airport and 1/3" at our studio on the south side.
Heavy rain is typical when the air ahead of storms has high humidity. Dew points in Eau Claire topped out at 75 degrees at the 10pm, 11pm, and 12am hourly observations at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
If you were outside before the storms, you could really feel just how thick that air was. In fact, Eau Claire still felt like 90 degrees at midnight before the storms rolled through. Dew points then hovered in the upper 60s through midday today before finally dropping down into the low 50s this evening.
That dew point of 75 was Eau Claire's highest in just over two years! Dew points topped out at 77 on July 25, 2020. That day was not nearly as warm, however, with highs only in the mid 80s.
Neither of those values make it even on the top 5 highest dew points in Eau Claire's history since 1949 when automated sensor at the airport first began recording dew points. Still, it wasn't far off.
A quiet stretch of weather has arrived, and it will be clear and dry for the next couple of days. Expect a comfortable night tonight with low humidity and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow's high will only climb into the low to mid 80s with dew points staying below 60 until tomorrow night.
Expect another hot and humid stretch with highs near 90 Friday and Saturday with dew points climbing to the 70s on Saturday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return ahead of a cold front expected Saturday night, so chances begin Friday afternoon and linger into Sunday.
There could be some heavy rain and strong storms once again, but storm activity will be scattered. Temps and humidity will fall back to more typical August levels next week.