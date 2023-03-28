Late-week system to bring rain, snow, and possibly thunder to Western Wisconsin

A weak system tonight is just the first sign of a more active weather pattern that's moving in. Light snow will move through Western Wisconsin this evening, with the first round staying mainly north of WI-29.
Additional development is possible behind this first wave of light snow, but only expect scattered light snow or flurries this evening through about midnight. In fact, clouds will begin to clear after midnight into tomorrow morning.
For most, no accumulation to a trace snow is expected, but there could be a few spots closer to 1/2".
This leads to a sunny but cool and breezy day tomorrow behind this evening's cold front. The morning will begin cold with lows in the low teens and wind chills close to zero. Highs will only push close to the freezing mark, and some spots might not even reach 30. This is nearly 20 degrees colder than Eau Claire's average high of 48.
It'll remain cold with a mostly clear becoming partly cloudy sky tomorrow night where some spots could dip into the single digits. Warmer weather arrives Thursday afternoon as a warm front is expected to move through.
Precipitation will likely begin as snow Thursday afternoon before changing over to a brief mix and then rain as temps warm up a degree or two overnight into the upper 30s.
Rain is likely Thursday night through Friday, and there could be several rounds of embedded thunderstorms, too! At this point, severe weather is not expected, though any storm in early spring when upper atmosphere temps are colder could produce some hail since the hail that's in every thunderstorm may not melt before hitting the ground like it does in the summer.
As this system's cold front approaches Friday night, temps will again fall towards freezing and eventually changes rain back to snow before precipitation is expected to end Saturday morning to begin the month of April.
Some accumulating snow is possible, but that will depend greatly on how quickly precip changes back to snow before precip comes to an end. Either way, it certainly looks like March will go out like a lion.
We could add between 1/2" and 2" rain/liquid equivalent through the weekend, with higher totals expected south of US-10. Make sure your storm sewers are free of any snow or ice and/or ditches aren't blocked (mainly only an issue on shady streets and areas north of WI-29) so this rain has a place to run off to.
The thunder chance I mentioned is most likely where rain will be heaviest, but possible up to about WI-64 Thursday night through Friday. Temps will warm up closer to average or possibly even above average Sunday into next week with highs near or in the 50s!