LATEST: Parts of the valley may exceed 6'' of snow by the end of Tuesday

...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...

.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
into northern Minnesota, namely along and north of a line from
Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this
region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally
higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall today.
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.

The band of snow will gradually weaken and spread across the rest
of the region this afternoon through tonight, before exiting the
area Tuesday evening. It is in this timeframe when central to
southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most
locations will see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday.
There is a chance for an icy mix to develop across southern
Minnesota this afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories
are in effect for the remaining counties beginning today and
lasting through Tuesday.

As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through
Tuesday as the snow begins in your location. This will be a
lighter and more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will
lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra
travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions
for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1
1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

LATEST: Parts of the valley may exceed 6'' of snow by the end of Tuesday

A winter storm is taking aim at the northern half of the United States and western Wisconsin could see the brunt of the hit. 

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk and St. Croix. Travel is not advised in these counties through midnight Tuesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Buffalo, Clark, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pierce, Pepin, Taylor and Trempealeau counties through 8 pm Tuesday.

State - GRAF AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Timing: Snowfall will be falling for Highway 8 counties early Monday morning. More snow is likely to fall across those counties again in the midafternoon Monday through Tuesday night. For places along I-94/WI-29 line, we'll see snowfall start in the late afternoon through the overnight. A second wave will hit early Tuesday and last most of the day. That's when the heaviest snow will fall.

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

Totals: Snowfall totals will vary greatly. Between La Crosse and Eau Claire, anywhere from 3 to 7 inches will be possible. From Eau Claire to Highway 8 4 to 10 inches are likely. North of Highway 8 totals may range from 10 to 14 inches or more. 

Travel Tracker Variable Scale Bars.png

Winds: Wind speed will be from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Tuesday afternoon. 

Visibility: Visibility will be low during your Tuesday morning, midday and evening commutes. 

State - WSSI Days 1-3 Start.png

Travel impacts: Blowing and drifting snow will also reduce visibility throughout all of your Tuesday. Snow- and ice-covered roads will be possible from late Monday to Wednesday morning. Expect poor travel and delays for through Wednesday morning. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Forecast beyond this system: Once the snow ends Tuesday night, temperatures get cold. Highs stay in the teens all week and lows fall into the negatives. Wind chills will be well below zero or near zero the rest of the week too. We may see a few flurries Thursday before a slight rebound in temps into the weekend. 

Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information on air.

 

