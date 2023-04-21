Latest round of rain leading to river levels rising again: gloomy weather to continue with periods of rain and snow to kick off the weekend

The latest storm system has brought plenty of rain to the Chippewa Valley over the past two days, with most areas seeing 0.5-1.5".
As one would expect, the river levels are on the rise once again. A FLOOD WARNING has been issued once again for the Chippewa River in Eau Claire, as it has surpassed flood stage once again. The Chippewa River in Eau Claire and Durand will remain in minor flood stage over the next few days though it could approach moderate stage in Durand. Areas along the Mississippi River and St. Croix River will likely approach and exceed major flood stage within the coming days.
Precipitation chances will continue today as we get the backside of this system, bringing with it chances of scattered rain and snow showers. Winds will remain breezy out of the west and southwest with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Heading into tonight, skies remain overcast with widely scattered light snow showers around. Lows fall back into the upper 20s to mid 30s.
A few scattered light snow showers persist into Saturday, otherwise skies remain cloudy with a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 30s to low to mid 40s, which is 20 degrees below average.
Sunday looks a little more promising with at least some peeks of sunshine, but highs will remain in the low to mid 40s.
Heading into next week, we do see temperatures slowly rising into the 50s once again, reaching the mid to upper 50s by the middle to end of the week. The week starts dry with partly cloudy skies, but then we may see rain chances return by the end of the week.