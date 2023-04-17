Latest storm system to wind down today, but another one is on tap for midweek

Remember the we had the summer-like weather last week? Well that's a thing of the past as winter has made it's return.
Our latest storm system has brought accumulating snow of the slushy variety with gusty winds. The heaviest snow has fallen east and south of Eau Claire.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 10 AM for Polk, Barron and Rusk counties. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues until 10 AM for Buffalo county and until 1 PM for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Rusk, Clark, Taylor, Jackson and Trempealeau counties.
Snow will continue to taper off throughout the morning with the snow lingering into the afternoon east of a Ladysmith to Cadott to Osseo line. Skies remain overcast otherwise with a breezy northwest wind at 15-25 mph. Highs will only be in the 30s to low 40s.
Additional snowfall of a trace to 1" is expected for Rice Lake, Eau Claire and Independence, 1-3" for Augusts, Cornell, Bruce and Black River Falls and 2-5" for Medford, Ladysmith, Gilman, Owen and Neillsville.
High pressure will clear out the skies tonight with winds become light out the northwest. That will allow lows to fall into the teens and low 20s.
Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week as we are looking at a clear to partly cloudy sky with light winds and highs in the 40s to low 50s. Clouds increase Tuesday night and a few showers are possible southwest after midnight.
The next storm system is on track to impact the area Wednesday and Thursday. The good news is that this system will be an all rain event with a slight chance of a rain snow mix north and northeast at the onset of the precipitation moving in. A few thunderstorms could also be possible and winds will be breezy out of the east. The bad news is that total precipitation could be on the order of a half inch to an inch plus, which could prolong the ongoing flooding concerns. We are still a few days away from this, so please stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for the latest.
A few rain and snow showers are possible Friday and Saturday under a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with highs in the 30s and 40s. Sunday is looking nicer with temperatures bouncing back towards the mid 40s to low 50s.