...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Rusk, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Latest storm system to wind down today, but another one is on tap for midweek

  • Updated
  • 0

Latest storm system winds down today, then we get one nice day before another system moves in later this week

Remember the we had the summer-like weather last week? Well that's a thing of the past as winter has made it's return. 

Our latest storm system has brought accumulating snow of the slushy variety with gusty winds. The heaviest snow has fallen east and south of Eau Claire. 

Watches Warnings Winter.png

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 10 AM for Polk, Barron and Rusk counties. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues until 10 AM for Buffalo county and until 1 PM for Eau Claire, Chippewa, Rusk, Clark, Taylor, Jackson and Trempealeau counties. 

Futurecast GRAF.png

Snow will continue to taper off throughout the morning with the snow lingering into the afternoon east of a Ladysmith to Cadott to Osseo line. Skies remain overcast otherwise with a breezy northwest wind at 15-25 mph. Highs will only be in the 30s to low 40s.

Futurecast GRAF 2.png

Additional snowfall of a trace to 1" is expected for Rice Lake, Eau Claire and Independence, 1-3" for Augusts, Cornell, Bruce and Black River Falls and 2-5" for Medford, Ladysmith, Gilman, Owen and Neillsville. 

Snowfall Forecast DMA.png

High pressure will clear out the skies tonight with winds become light out the northwest. That will allow lows to fall into the teens and low 20s. 

Futurecast GRAF 3.png

Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week as we are looking at a clear to partly cloudy sky with light winds and highs in the 40s to low 50s. Clouds increase Tuesday night and a few showers are possible southwest after midnight. 

Winter Storm Forecasting Live GFS.png

The next storm system is on track to impact the area Wednesday and Thursday. The good news is that this system will be an all rain event with a slight chance of a rain snow mix north and northeast at the onset of the precipitation moving in. A few thunderstorms could also be possible and winds will be breezy out of the east. The bad news is that total precipitation could be on the order of a half inch to an inch plus, which could prolong the ongoing flooding concerns. We are still a few days away from this, so please stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for the latest. 

Winter Storm Forecasting Live ECMWF.png

A few rain and snow showers are possible Friday and Saturday under a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with highs in the 30s and 40s. Sunday is looking nicer with temperatures bouncing back towards the mid 40s to low 50s. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

