Less humid and milder temperatures moving in, though still very few rain chances in forecast

Temps were cooler today than they've been over the past week when they've been in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today, highs ranged from the mid 70s north and east of Eau Claire to the low to mid 80s across the rest of Western Wisconsin.
While cooler than we've been, they are still mostly above Eau Claire's average high of 76. There was some humidity in the air, too, but that was also lower than this past weekend and humidity will continue to decrease through the day tomorrow when dew points should settle in the upper 40s/low 50s.
A few showers cannot be ruled out overnight tonight, but the cloud cover and any small rain chances will decrease throughout the day.
Tomorrow and Thursday will only be near 80 for highs with lows each night down near 50 and possibly 40s north and east of Eau Claire.
Those are great lawn mowing temperatures, and there won't be any rain, either, through Thursday and most likely through at least Friday morning, so the weather will be great for any outdoor chores you may have.
Still, the lack of rain will continue to brown up lawns and dry out gardens and farm fields. Our next slight chance arrives Friday afternoon and could last on and off through Saturday, but it looks like chances will be isolated to scattered at best early this weekend before dry air returns once again through at least early next week.