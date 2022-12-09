Less snow Friday, but more icy weather for Saturday

We're dodging the snow early Friday with the latest snowfall trends holding the snowfall down in our southern counties.
We'll see a chance for some light snow still through midday in Eau Claire, but snowfall totals will be even less than previously expected.
There's a chance for some light snow or flurries from 6 am to 2 pm. Clouds will be the main theme for the day with high temperatures climbing into the mid 30s. Anything that falls during the day will melt.
Snowfall totals will range from a trace to maybe a few tenths of an inch around Eau Claire. Those folks up north probably won't see many flakes.
There's a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Buffalo, Jackson and Trempealeau until 3 pm. They'll see a shot at 1'' to 3'' of heavy, wet snow. Roads may be slippery in the morning hours.
Another wave rolls in for Saturday. Freezing rain/sleet will be possible into the early morning hours. Surface temperatures will be near or below freezing, so roads may be icy.
A snow/rain mix will fall through the afternoon Saturday, but surface temps will be in the mid 30s, which will keep roads wet, but not icy.
The wintry mix will end late Saturday afternoon before temps drop back down below freezing overnight.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy but dry with temps back in the mid 30s.