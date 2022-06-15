Level 4 Risk: Chippewa Valley remains in level 2 & 3 risk for severe storms; level 4 issued for central Wisconsin

A significant weather event is likely in central/eastern Wisconsin this afternoon. The Chippewa Valley is not in the clear from severe storms this afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded central, eastern and southern parts of western Wisconsin into a level 4 (out of 5) risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. This is the red shaded region below.
Multiple tornadoes, significant hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Thunderstorms will have the resources to produce significant weather tonight.
A level 2 risk for scattered severe thunderstorms is still possible across most of the Chippewa Valley today. Large hail and damaging winds with an isolated tornado threat still remain.
Flash flooding may become a concern if thunderstorms continue to train over the same areas. Heavy rainfall is the main weather we'll see until later this evening.
Storms have been ongoing most of the day and will continue to progress through the early evening. Stay weather aware and have your alerts on.
The Stormtracker 18 weather team will be monitoring trends through the afternoon.