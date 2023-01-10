Light mix of freezing rain & snow could make for slippery travel through Wednesday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6pm until 3am for Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, and St. Croix Counties and another from midnight until 6am for Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties for the threat of freezing rain.
This could cause a glaze of ice in addition to snow of up to 1/2" in the Advisory area. Even outside of the Advisory area to the north and east, snow of up to 1" is possible. There is no Advisory here because 1" snow isn't enough to warrant one, though still watch out for isolated slippery spots as a result. Again, it's the potential for freezing rain mixing in that has prompted the Winter Weather Advisory.
Temperatures have made it to near or above freezing north and east of Eau Claire while staying below to the southwest. Visibility has been obscured once again from fog all day, too, and this will continue through the night even as wintry precipitation falls.
Expect light precipitation rates of snow or wintry mix to begin mainly after midnight but a few flurries or areas of drizzle is possible before then.
The freezing rain will most likely be south of highway 29 by tomorrow morning with mainly snow north of 29. Mainly snow will linger through the afternoon even as temperatures climb to near or above freezing.
A few flurries could linger tomorrow night through Thursday before finally tapering off. Friday brings our first chance to see more than a peek or two of sunshine, but still expect a mostly cloudy sky.
Saturday will be between mostly and partly cloudy after a cold morning in the single digits before warming back to near freezing in the afternoon. Next week will start warmer with chances for snow or a rain/snow mix Sunday night through Tuesday.