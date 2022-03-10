 Skip to main content
Light snow likely Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
  • By: Matt Schaefer

We hope you had a SUPER Mar10 Day! Temps stay cold through our next two snow chances, the first of which arrives early tomorrow morning.

Temps this morning fell below zero near and north of highway 8 with a few spots closer to zero as far south as highway 29. Eau Claire hit a low of 3 this morning, which 16 degrees below the average low of 19.

DMA - TO - Lows Today.png

Temps this afternoon climbed up to the low to mid 20s, which was also about 15 degrees below the average high of 38.

March 10 - Happy Mario Day.png

Despite the cold day, I hope you had a great Mar10 Day! The date Mar. 10 looks like Mario, so it's been dubbed as Mar10 Day! Temps tonight will continue to be chilly, but look to bottom out early before warming ahead of tomorrow morning's snow that will arrive with a cold front.

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

Expect a quick burst of snow in the morning along that front, so there could be some slippery spots for the morning commute. A few snow showers could continue even behind that front through the afternoon, and the sky will remain mostly cloudy.

Snow totals will likely range from a trace to 1/2" with only a small chance for isolated higher totals that will still stay less than an inch.

Snow Forecast with Uncertainty.png

Temps then drop even colder tomorrow night as the sky clears out with widespread negative lows likely by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be cold and sunny before a warm front moves through Saturday night with a chance for light snow.

Temps will finally warm above average Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s, though it will be a bit breezy. A chance for rain and snow arrives Monday as temps should still rise to about 40. Even warmer air arrives after that chance with highs likely peaking next Wednesday well into the 50s! 

7 Day Evening.png

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. 

