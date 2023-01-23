Light snow or flurry chances continue through the week as temps bounce up and down.

Eau Claire actually had some sunshine today! Other parts of the Chippewa Valley did as well from mid morning through midday, though clouds filled back in pretty quickly around noon.
It has been over a week since Eau Claire has had more than a brief peek of sunshine as the airport automated sensor reported 100% cloud cover from last Monday all the way through yesterday. Like today that has 100% reported from the automated sensor, the other days could have had brief periods of partial clearing, but not enough or at the right times for the hourly observations to note it existed.
Highs were a bit warmer today compared to yesterday, topping out in the mid to upper 20s in the Chippewa Valley, though low 20s near and north of highway 8 as well as in Taylor County and it was closer to 30 near Black River Falls.
A quick burst of snow moved mainly through Barron, Chippewa, Taylor, and Clark counties this afternoon after that cloud cover returned, but even the south side of Eau Claire picked up a trace of snow at our studio.
Small chances like we had today for some flurries or occasional light snow showers with very minor accumulations will remain in the forecast through the week.
The best chances for minor accumulations are on both Wednesday and Friday, though again a few areas of flurries with minor accumulations cannot be ruled out on the other days this week.
Temps will warm towards 30 by Wednesday's snow chance before falling briefly Thursday before highs top out near 30 again with Friday's snow chance.
After Friday's chance, temperatures will begin to fall to below average for the first time in a couple of weeks, with negative lows and single digit highs becoming increasingly possible this weekend into next week.
Temps will be cold even without much clearing, but any clear nights could bring temps down into the negative teens or possibly 20s. The coldest air will likely arrive sometime next week, so enjoy the 20s and 30s even without any sunshine the best you can while they are still here.