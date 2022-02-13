 Skip to main content
Light snow to end the weekend, a rollercoaster of temperatures comes after Valentine's Day

Happy Super Bowl Sunday!! So far, Sunday has been sunny, but more clouds and snow arrives Sunday evening.

Snow becomes likely Sunday night. Snow will begin from 5-7p.m. on Sunday night and last into the early morning hours on Valentines day.

We will not see much from this quick moving system, but we will still see some travel impacts on the way home from a Super Bowl party and even the early morning commute. A trace - 2" is possible throughout Western Wisconsin, higher totals towards 2" north of I-94. Impacts include reduced visibility and slick roads, so when heading out Monday morning, expect possible travel delays.

After snow departs Monday morning, the rest of the day will be perfect, yet cold to celebrate Valentine's Day with highs in the upper teens.

A rollercoaster of temperatures starts Tuesday with highs reaching 30 and gusty winds from the southwest.

We will have plenty of cloud cover Tuesday night, so lows will be "warm" in the upper 20s.

Slight chances of more light snow begin on Wednesday. Temperatures will begin decreasing after we reach highs in the low 30s on Wednesday.

Temperatures and snow chances will fluctuate up and down into next weekend.

