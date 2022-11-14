Light snow will grease up roads Monday

Welcome to winter! Our white, wintry theme is just moments away. With multiple rounds of snowfall expected this week, drivers need to be ready for some slick commutes.
Snowfall is moving into the Chippewa Valley Monday. We'll see some scattered snow showers in the early morning, which may lead to reduced visibility and a few slick spots on roads.
Snowfall will pick up again through the afternoon/evening too, leading to a slick commute Monday night.
We'll see a lull in the action Monday night into Tuesday morning. Round 2 of on and off snow will begin Tuesday afternoon and last into Wednesday. Expect another slick commute Tuesday night.
Snowfall totals will add up to about an inch or so across the valley through Tuesday morning.
Each round of snow this week will bring an additional trace to 1'' to add to the totals.
Temperatures will stay around freezing Monday through Wednesday. Lows will only drop into the upper 20s. When it isn't snowing it will be cloudy. Wind chills will feel like they're in the 20s most of the day, and in the teens overnight.
Temps really drop off once we hit Thursday. Highs in the low 20s, lows will fall into the teens. We may even see our first single digit lows of the season this weekend.