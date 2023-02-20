Light snowfall across the Chippewa Valley to start the week, but heavier snow expected midweek

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.

The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph late
Wednesday into Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and
the gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power
outages.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&
breaking

Light snowfall across the Chippewa Valley to start the week, but heavier snow expected midweek

  • Updated
  • 0

Some snow today but a significant winter storm is on tap midweek

We all knew the nice and mild weather we've had as of late would come crashing down. 

Futurecast EURO.png

Several rounds of snow are expected this week, each round getting increasingly heavier. Today's event will be thanks to a clipper system tracking through the Great Lakes. Snow showers will be possible throughout the day with some rain mixing in during the afternoon. Totals will run a trace to an inch for most with 1-3" possible north of Highway 64. Highs top out in the mid 30s to low 40s with winds becoming breezy out of the west. 

A few snow showers linger tonight and we will remain dry through at least the noon hour on Tuesday with some peeks of sunshine. Winds will be gusty through the overnight hours before calming down Tuesday morning. 

Watches Warnings.png

The main event will begin Tuesday late afternoon as the next wave of snow moves in. The entire Chippewa Valley is under a WINTER STORM WATCH from 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM Thursday. 

The snow may be heavy at times Tuesday night and winds will be breezy out of the east and northeast. We should get a break for a time during the day Wednesday then the next wave of snow moves in, and this is the one that could cause the most concerns as snow rates could exceed an inch per hour and we could also be reaching near blizzard criteria as winds could gust as high as 45 mph. This will continue through the day Thursday before winds slowly calm and the snow slowly ends Thursday night. 

As far as snow totals, the round Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning should run 3-6" and the secondary round Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening is when totals of 6-12" are expected. 

Regardless of snow totals and what happens with this system, travel will likely be impacted so it's very important you stay up-to-date on the forecast and adjust any plans you have as necessary. 

We turn cold Thursday night into Friday before temperatures moderate heading into the weekend. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

Send weather and pet photos here

Recommended for you