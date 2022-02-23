Light Thursday snow will affect afternoon commute

Snow is expected tomorrow once again and will be most likely in the afternoon and evening. Expect most of the snow to fall between noon and 9pm with the highest rates between noon and 6pm.
Temperatures were cold all day with morning lows in the negative single digits and wind chills in the negative teens. Highs today climbed into the positive teens, but that's still quite a bit below today's average high of 32.
Clouds will begin to move in this evening and thicken up overnight, though there will be a bit of clearing late right around the morning. Even with the cloud cover and relatively light wind, temps will fall down to near or below zero once again though wind chill is not expected to be a factor.
Snow moves in from the southwest tomorrow morning and is expected to reach highway 29 by about noon.
By 4pm, snow will be widespread across Western Wisconsin before starting to scatter out in the late evening.
Snow should be completely out by about midnight, though some flurries may linger into Friday.
Snow totals should be a fairly widespread 1 to 4 inches with the best chance of the higher end of that range (3 to 4 inches being in the dark blue area from southeast Minnesota up to about Clark County with a width of between Menomonie and Black River Falls. Still, the potential low end of the forecast is 2" in that area.
While Friday will be slightly warmer, the warmest air holds off until Saturday as a southwesterly wind carries in warmer air. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s, and Sunday will only be a little cooler. Temps warm again for the first couple days of March after a slight chance for snow Monday night.