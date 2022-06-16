Lighter winds tomorrow with a nice weekend ahead

Strong gusts swept through the Chippewa Valley with the highest gusts peaking near 40 mph with sustained wind near 20 mph.
Though the winds were strong this afternoon, they will weaken this evening with winds just 5-10 mph speeds becoming calm overnight. Tomorrow's wind will not be quite as strong as today, but winds will range from 10-15 mph and gusts could top 20+ mph.
Today's wind kept the Chippewa Valley's temps from warming much more than the upper 70s to low 80s by the late afternoon. Tomorrow and the weekend are going to have nice summer weather with temps reaching the low 80s and comfortable humidity. Hot and humid weather will begin to move in Sunday with the hottest temps expected early next week. Monday and Tuesday both have a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 90s. This won't last long, though, as the rest of the week looks mild but still summerlike.