Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.

In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Lots to talk about in the weather world as we head into the last full week of July

  • Updated
  • 0

Air quality issues, few t-storm chances (some strong to possibly severe), hot and humid weather highlight the week's forecast

The weekend overall was a mixed bag as we had showers and t-storms on Saturday and the return of the hazy and smoky skies Sunday. Aside from that, temperatures and the humidity overall weren't all that bad... but that changes heading into the last week of July. 

Air Quality Index Map and Chart.png

Let's first start with the air quality. An Air Quality Alert is in place for the entire area through noon Tuesday. This is due to the pollutants from wildfire smoke ongoing in Canada. The air quality will remain in the orange to red category through the day today but we should see improvement as winds shift to more southerly and westerly. 

Futurecast GRAF.png
Futurecast GRAF 2.png
High Temps Today.png

Aside from that, your Monday forecast features a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. A few pop-up showers and t-storms are possible heading into the afternoon and nighttime hours. Highs top out in the 80s to near 90 with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Dew points will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. 

SPC Day 1 Outlook.png

The Storm Prediction Center does have a level one out of five risk for isolated strong to severe t-storms for the entire area with hail and strong winds the main threats. 

High Temps Tomorrow.png
High Temps 2 Days Out.png

The heat and humidity will be at it's highest Tuesday through Thursday, peaking both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs each day will be well into the 90s for most locations with dew points in the 60s to low 70s. This will allow heat indices to rise into the mid and upper 90s to low 100s. Be sure to use caution if you'll be outdoors for any length of time and make sure you have a cool place to go to. 

Heat Index Forecast - 5 Day.png
Heat Advisory Criteria - Zoomed In.png

As of now, there are no alerts in place for the heat but that could change by Wednesday and Thursday. Typically, the heat index would need to reach 100 degrees for several hours for a Heat Advisory to be issued. 

Futurecast HRRR.png
Futurecast GRAF 3.png

As far as the weather goes, skies will be clear to partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday with a slight chance of showers and t-storms Tuesday night and again Thursday night. No severe weather is expected as of now, but we'll watch the trends closely. 

Heat levels and dew points come down as we head into the weekend with a slight chance of showers and t-storms Friday and Sunday. Highs fall back into the 80s with dew points falling back into the 50s and lower 60s. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

