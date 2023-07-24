Lots to talk about in the weather world as we head into the last full week of July

The weekend overall was a mixed bag as we had showers and t-storms on Saturday and the return of the hazy and smoky skies Sunday. Aside from that, temperatures and the humidity overall weren't all that bad... but that changes heading into the last week of July.
Let's first start with the air quality. An Air Quality Alert is in place for the entire area through noon Tuesday. This is due to the pollutants from wildfire smoke ongoing in Canada. The air quality will remain in the orange to red category through the day today but we should see improvement as winds shift to more southerly and westerly.
Aside from that, your Monday forecast features a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. A few pop-up showers and t-storms are possible heading into the afternoon and nighttime hours. Highs top out in the 80s to near 90 with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Dew points will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
The Storm Prediction Center does have a level one out of five risk for isolated strong to severe t-storms for the entire area with hail and strong winds the main threats.
The heat and humidity will be at it's highest Tuesday through Thursday, peaking both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs each day will be well into the 90s for most locations with dew points in the 60s to low 70s. This will allow heat indices to rise into the mid and upper 90s to low 100s. Be sure to use caution if you'll be outdoors for any length of time and make sure you have a cool place to go to.
As of now, there are no alerts in place for the heat but that could change by Wednesday and Thursday. Typically, the heat index would need to reach 100 degrees for several hours for a Heat Advisory to be issued.
As far as the weather goes, skies will be clear to partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday with a slight chance of showers and t-storms Tuesday night and again Thursday night. No severe weather is expected as of now, but we'll watch the trends closely.
Heat levels and dew points come down as we head into the weekend with a slight chance of showers and t-storms Friday and Sunday. Highs fall back into the 80s with dew points falling back into the 50s and lower 60s.