Lower humidity follows Thursday's round of scattered thunderstorms

Today temps were just short of reaching the 80s with highs in the upper 70s. Dewpoints are in the mid 60s and steadily dropping to a more comfortable level. Tonight, you will still feel the humidity with temps in the mid 60s.
Tomorrow will see scattered showers from the northwest and reach northwest Wisconsin by the early afternoon with temps in the low 80s. Due to the scattered nature of these storms, not everyone will experience heavy or even moderate rain. Some areas may see up to an inch plus and others could get nothing. Most will get only a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch.
For the Chippewa Valley, the best chances of rain arrive in the late afternoon to evening. By the late evening, most of the scattered storms will be south of highway 10 and continuing to move to the southeast.
Friday will be partly cloudy and highs will again be in the low 80s. Humidity will be decreasing to comfortable levels by late afternoon, and comfortable humidity continues Saturday until chances of thunderstorms return in the evening. The humidity rises back for Sunday and will again feel uncomfortable.
Temps will stay in the low to mid 80s. Monday will be hot and humid and highs in the mid 80s, and that pattern will stick around through at least the middle of next week.