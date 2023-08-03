Lower humidity moves in after this evening's isolated thunderstorms exit

It was a very hot and humid day in Western Wisconsin with afternoon temperatures climbing near or above 90 degrees. With very high humidity, it felt even warmer in the mid to upper 90s.
A cold front is approaching from the north, and that will eventually bring in better humidity for the weekend. Dew points will range from the mid 50s to low 60s, so there still will be some humidity, but it won't be as high as it was today when dew points were in the low to mid 70s.
That cold front is also bringing showers and thunderstorms. While there is a lot of energy for those storms from heat and humidity, other parameters necessary for strong to severe storms thankfully aren't in place, so brief bursts of rain with some thunder and lightning are all that the majority of these storms will bring, though not everyone will get rain with this evening's round.
Despite lower humidity tomorrow, temperatures will only be a few degrees cooler as it warms to the upper 80s, though it'll feel much closer to the actual temperature with that more comfortable humidity. Again, it will feel a bit humid still through tomorrow and Saturday, but temps will be decreasing with highs near average in the low 80s Saturday.
Higher humidity returns on Sunday, though temps won't be as warm as it will be a cloudy day with rain likely along with the chance for a few thunderstorms. In fact, widespread rain is possible and this system could bring decent rain totals to the Chippewa Valley.
Temperatures and humidity will become mild next week with highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s and both dew points and low temperatures returning to the 50s.