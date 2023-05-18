Lowered air quality, cooler temps through Friday before beautiful weather returns to Western Wisconsin

A few of this evening's thunderstorms could be strong to severe, but they will be out of Western Wisconsin before 10pm. A few showers or weaker storms could continue mainly north of WI-64 overnight and into tomorrow, but most should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky tonight.
Air quality will be lowered because the air is sinking behind these storms, and that will carry the smoke from Canadian wildfires overhead down to the ground. Temps will be cooler behind this evening's cold front through tomorrow night, but will warm back up in time for the weekend.
First, a level one risk for severe storms remains in effect this evening, but the severe threat will quickly drop by 9 or 10pm. Storms so far have remained below severe thresholds, but pea sized hail and gusts up to 40mph have been reported.
Again, a few showers may linger after the main front exists through the night and into tomorrow, but that slight chance should remain north of highway 64. The sky will remain partially clear through tomorrow morning before clouds return for the afternoon.
Temps will be cooler tonight through tomorrow night as the wind shifts behind this evening's front to be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts into the 20s. Highs Friday will only climb to the upper 50s and, if we're lucky, the low 60s.
The sky may also have more of that wildfire smoke from Canadian fires. Unfortunately, there is sinking air behind the cold front that's moving through. This will carry some of that smoke pollution down to the surface. The WI DNR has issued an Air Quality Alert until noon Friday and placed all of Western Wisconsin into the Orange alert category.
This means that the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as children, older adults, and those with heart or lung conditions. Those groups should limit outdoor activities until air quality improves.
Thankfully, the cool and breezy weather will only last one day. After a chilly start Saturday morning, temps will warm quickly to the low to mid 70s, which is where highs will stay through the weekend and into next week before further warming into the low 80s.
Expect a dry forecast tomorrow through at least the middle of next week, and it should be sunny other than continued chances for wildfire smoke to obscure the sky.