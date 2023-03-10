MAR10 day kicks off with gradually ending snowfall; more snowfall expected for the weekend

Today is Mario Day! If you're wondering how we get that, if you look at the abbreviation for March (MAR) and today's date (10) and put it together, you get MAR10 (MARIO in other words). While the snow will be ending, it may be a great day or night to indulge in the vintage (or present) Mario games.
The latest round of snow will continue to wind down across the Chippewa Valley this morning. Most areas have seen anywhere from 2-7", with 6.5" outside the WQOW studio as of 4:30 am.
Light snow showers will linger this morning before tapering off to flurries for the afternoon hours. Even with the snow ending, roads are going to be messy this morning, so be sure to slow down and use caution heading to work or school. The afternoon and evening commute is looking better as crews can clean up the roads and temperatures will get above freezing this afternoon.
While we get a break from the snow tonight, snow chances return to the forecast late Saturday morning and will continue through Sunday night. There are no alerts in place for the Chippewa Valley as of now, though there is a WINTER STORM WATCH in place for northern Minnesota, along with the Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties. The snow will be light to moderate with bursts of heavier snow, so very similar to the round of snow we just dealt with.
As far as accumulations go, I am going with 3-6" for most of the Chippewa Valley with totals of 5-8" north of a line from Amery to Chetek to Rib Lake. Totals could reach a foot in the watch area to our north. There will be changes to this forecast so stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for updates.
We slowly clear out into early next week, but it will be seasonably cool. Highs Monday will be in the mid 20s to low 30s with lows in the single digits. We warm back into the 40s midweek with a small chance for a light rain or snow shower.