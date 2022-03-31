March goes out like a lion, but April looks brighter and warmer

We're almost free from this week's spring storm. It dropped the snow overnight and now we just have to wait for the gray and cold wind to leave.
We got 0.2'' of snow in Eau Claire early Thursday. We'll melt this away slowly throughout Thursday as temperatures climb towards the upper 30s today.
It will be cloudy and breezy too. Winds will be from the north at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills will stay in the upper 20s.
Overnight, we'll slowly clear out as temperatures fall down in the low 20s or even the teens to start Friday.
March ended colder and drier than average. Overall, temperatures were 3-degrees cooler than the climate average for the month. We also missed our average snowfall mark by almost 8 inches. March is typically the 4th snowiest month.
April comes in with sunshine and temperatures back towards average, near 50 for Friday. We keep those 50s around into the weekend too.
A clipper low will bring us another chance for rain/snow early Saturday morning. You'll notice on the 7-day that there will be many other slight chances for rain/snow through next week.