March will begin more like a lion than like a lamb, but the expected snow won't be heavy

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, and Taylor counties in Western Wisconsin (as well as counties further north and west of those listed). This is in effect from midnight through 6pm tomorrow (Wednesday).
It has been issued for counties that at least have a chance to pick up 3 inches snow on the high end of the range, which is generally near and north of highway 64. Areas to the south will also get some snow, but not as much. Still, roads may have slippery spots and visibility could be lower at times all across Western Wisconsin.
Temperatures could play a role in this system as, much like today, afternoon temps were above freezing and ranged from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. That snow will become possible overnight, but won't be widespread until at least tomorrow morning.
With tomorrow being March 1, the old saying comes to mind as to how the month could end. The old adage goes 'if March comes in like a lion, it'll go out like a lamb, and if March comes in like a lamb, it'll go out like a lion'.
It's tough to put tomorrow's forecast in either category, however, as it won't be either particularly nice or nasty. Still, I have it leaning towards lion with the expected round of light snow.
A few scattered flurries or light snow showers will be possible tonight, but the widespread snow won't arrive until at least after midnight. We're expecting an area of snow to move through between midnight and 6 AM, but that will just be scattered at best.
The morning commute looks to only contain scattered snow showers mainly for areas near highway 8 as well as places closer to the St. Croix River.
The first widespread burst of snow is expected between 7 and 10 AM before scattering out again midday through the afternoon.
A few flurries could linger in the evening before finally coming to an end before midnight.
Snow totals will be highest near and north of WI-64, but even that is for a widespread 1 to 3 inches with the chance for some isolated 4" totals. Areas south of WI-64 through the Chippewa Valley down to about a line through Alma, Independence, and the Clark-Jackson county line can expect between 1/2" and 1 1/2" snow, and areas south of that line will just get a trace to an inch.
It is possible for some raindrops to mix in during the afternoon with highs again expected to rise above freezing to the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be a bit cooler than average with the forecast high right about the freezing mark before slow warming is expected the rest of the week, although the sky will remain mostly cloudy, for the most part.
Temps will peak Sunday and Monday ahead of our next slight chance for rain and/or snow on Monday.