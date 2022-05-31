May ends windy leading to a pleasant start to June

It was certainly a toasty Memorial Day as temps topped out in the upper 80s. Those gusty winds kept the sticky dew points down a little bit during the day, but eventually a strong line of storms blew through Eau Claire around 2 am.
Now we're on our way to another breezy, but much cooler Tuesday to close out May, before we start Meteorological summer on a cooler note.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and windy with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Dew points have already started to fall as the cold front inches closer. Once those winds turn northwest overnight, we'll be pulling in cooler air for Wednesday.
High temps Wednesday will struggle to hit the 70-degree mark, but winds will be weaker. Still, it will be breezy at 8 to 15 mph out of the northwest.
Sunshine continues the rest of the week with those cooler temps in the low 70s each day. It will be pleasant overall.
The average high temps for the first week of June is around 75 degrees.
Rain chances look very minimal until the weekend. We may see a few isolated showers clip parts of Barron, Polk and St. Croix counties Tuesday. Otherwise, rain holds off until the weekend.