May to begin windy and chilly; more seasonable temperatures return by midweek

The month of April ended on a gloomy, chilly and blustery note with scattered light rain and light snow showers. The good news is the snow didn't accumulate at all in the Chippewa Valley.
We get a break from the precipitation today aside from a stray shower or flurry northeast, but the wind and chilly temperatures persist. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with north-northwest winds at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Highs top out in the mid 40s to low 50s.
Skies remain mostly cloudy this evening, but we should see more breaks in the clouds overnight as higher pressure tries to wedge itself in. Winds remain gusty out of the north and northwest at 15-25 mph with lows in the 30s.
Tuesday will remain chilly with a breezy north to northwest wind but we'll see a mostly to partly sunny sky. Highs will be a few degrees warmer, in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Skies clear and winds go light Tuesday night, allowing lows to fall into the 20s to low to mid 30s.
Wednesday will feature light and variable winds with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs rebound back to the upper 50s to mid to upper 60s, which is closer to seasonable averages.
The end of the week through the weekend will feature seasonable temperatures under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with slight chances of rain showers each day from Thursday through Sunday. Longer term outlooks are suggesting a warmer and drier than average weather pattern heading towards the second week of May.