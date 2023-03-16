Messy storm system to bring rain, snow, strong winds to the Chippewa Valley

Despite the cloud cover increasing, we had a rather pleasant Wednesday as highs got into the 40s areawide, even Black River Falls reaching 51 degrees.
Don't get to used to that though as changes are coming to the forecast as the next storm system moves in. We start the day with cloudy skies but rain chances start to increase towards midday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s this morning.
As we head into the afternoon, the cold front will move through, gradually changing the rain over to snow. The changeover should occur early afternoon for places like Rice Lake, New Richmond, Luck and Red Wing and mid to late afternoon for Eau Claire, Menomonie, Cornell, Durand and Medford. Snow showers will continue into tonight before becoming isolated overnight and for most, the snow coming to an end. Temperatures will plummet into the teens overnight so any wet or untreated roads are going to become icy and slippery, so please be careful if you will be outdoors or on the roads overnight into Friday.
As far as snow totals go, 2-5" is expected northwest of a line from Ellsworth to Menomonie to Rib Lake. 1-3" is expected for Eau Claire, Durand, Medford and Osseo with totals up to an inch for Black River Falls, Winona and Neillsville. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place starting at 1 PM and lasting through 7 AM Friday for St. Croix, Barron, Polk and Rusk counties.
In addition to the precipitation, winds will become breezy to windy behind the area of low pressure. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph will be likely with gusts as high as 30-40 mph. The strong winds pick up tonight and will remain gusty through Saturday.
Skies remain overcast for Friday into Saturday with the blustery conditions continuing. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible during this time, but accumulations will remain very light. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s with wind chill values in the single digits and teens.
If you're looking for some good news, temperatures do return to the 40s next week and we'll start the week dry. The next chance of precipitation looks to move in towards the middle of next week.