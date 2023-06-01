Meteorological summer kicks off with scattered rain chances along with hot and muggy conditions

Today officially marks the start of meteorological summer, and while the summer solstice isn't until June 21, we consider June, July and August as meteorological summer for statistical purposes. This is the warmest and wettest time of the year in the Chippewa Valley, as shown by the statistics below. This is also when we see the peak of our severe weather season, so if you haven't gotten your safety plan ready yet, now would be a good time to do so.
As we look back on May, it ended up being warmer and drier than average. You can see below the official numbers for Eau Claire.
Now, as we kick off the month of June and meteorological summer, it'll be feeling like it as temperatures remain well above seasonal averages and we have also seen an increase in the moisture as dew points have climbed into the upper 50s to mid 60s.
The combination of the two along with a stationary boundary nearby will give us the chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms. The coverage of rain for today will be around four out of ten, which is higher than what we've seen the last two days. Highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Another round of afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected heading into Friday. Friday's rain coverage increases to five out of ten as we keep the moisture around. Highs remain in the mid 80s to low 90s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Heading into the weekend, we maintain a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms around for Saturday, but I have dropped rain chances for Sunday as we see drier air move in thanks to an easterly breeze. Outside of that, it's still going to be hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
As far as how much rain will fall through the weekend, that will depend on where the showers and thunderstorms set up. Totals could range from nothing to as much as 1".
A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible to begin next week, but it looks like we'll see a decrease in the rain coverage as we see dew points fall to the low 50s. Temperatures will also come down as well as highs will mostly be in the low to mid 80s, though some could stay in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.