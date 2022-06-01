Meteorological Summer starts bright but below average the first half of June

A wonderfully bright and comfortable start to June brings us into Meteorological summer on a happy note. But even though temperatures will be pleasant, it will be far enough below average that we can't really call it "summer-like".
Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with high temperatures climbing towards 72 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Those winds will keep it cool while the sun will feel warm. A round of clouds will roll in around 4 or 5 to make it mostly cloudy through the sunset. Otherwise, it will clear again overnight.
June is our last month of warming temperatures through our annual temperature cycle. High temps climb 7 degrees and lows climb 8 degrees on average. We'll be averaging 80 by the end of the month.
Unfortunately, we won't be seeing warmer temperatures much this week. Highs will struggle to break 70 each day as a cooler weather pattern sets up through the first half of June. It will still be pleasant, nonetheless.
Thursday will be the warmest day with highs close to average in the mid 70s. That may spark a few spotty showers in the afternoon though. They will be very isolated and brief, but it will be enough to annoy you.