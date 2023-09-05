MIDDAY WEATHER UPDATE: Cold front to bring a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening

A cold front will be moving through the area later today into tonight and while it'll bring relief from our early September heat wave, this will fuel the potential for showers and thunderstorms and a threat for severe weather.
As of midday Tuesday, temperatures were in the 80s with dew points in the 60s and 70s. There was some cloud cover around but that was beginning to thin out. The cold front was positioned across western Minnesota and slowly tracking east.
Futurecast continues to show showers and thunderstorms developing in southern and eastern Minnesota around 3-5 PM and quickly moving east and northeast through the evening hours, so the peak timing for showers and thunderstorms and the threat for severe weather is from 6 PM to 2 AM. Storms should begin singular and potentially evolve into a line later in the evening and as they progress further east.
The Storm Prediction Center has maintained a level two out of five risk for severe weather but in their midday update, it now includes nearly the entire Chippewa Valley.
The main hazards look to be hail up to golf ball size and damaging wind gusts as high as 70 mph. An isolated tornado and heavy rain are secondary hazards.
Please stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team for updates as we head into the evening hours tonight. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts and know what to do should you need to take action.