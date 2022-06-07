Mild and not humid trend continues with only a few rain chances

At best, temperatures have been near average over the past week, and there have been several cool nights with lows near 40. Yesterday was one of those near average days, but today took another step downward with highs in the low to mid 70s across Western Wisconsin.
The temperature trend will likely continue to have highs near or slightly below average in the mid 70s for the rest of this week and into the weekend. One benefit of this mild pattern is the lack of humidity.
We're now a full week into June, and we haven't had any high humidity for longer than a day or two in a row yet this year. Comfortable humidity will continue to be a part of the forecast through at least this weekend, though there are chances for summerlike temps and humidity to return by the middle of next week.
Just because the humidity remains low doesn't mean we don't have any rain chances. There are a few light showers on radar this evening, and a few more will be possible tomorrow afternoon. Overnight, most rain should stay south of the Chippewa Valley, and perhaps just affect parts of southern Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties.
Any passing shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon won't likely produce much more than a couple tenths of an inch of rainfall, and the showers/storms will be isolated to scattered in nature.
That means that not everyone will see rain, and it won't rain all day even in spots that get rain. While thunderstorms are possible, severe weather isn't expected.
Another small chance for showers and storms arrives Friday afternoon, but again this round won't be for everyone or all day. The best chance for widespread light rain will move through Saturday through Sunday morning. After that round ends on Sunday, temps and humidity are expected to slowly rise through the middle of next week.