Mild temperatures, chances for showers and thunderstorms headline the forecast the next several days

We couldn't have a better day weather wise on our Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures and light to calm winds. Highs were in the mid to upper 60s, with temperatures closer to 60 northeast.
We'll have another nice day ahead with skies becoming clear to mostly clear by the afternoon after a mostly cloudy start. A few showers were tracking through this morning but with dew points down in the 20s and 30s, those showers weren't reaching the ground. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm could be possible during the afternoon as a cool front comes through, but I expect the day to be mostly dry. Winds remain light and will shift from the south to the northwest. Highs top out in the 70s.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially overnight. Lows fall back into the 40s.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be with us off and on through the weekend. The good news is that it won't rain the entire time, but just keep in mind there will periodic showers and thunderstorms at times. I would encourage you to download the Stormtracker 18 Weather app if you have any outdoor plans, especially with the WI Fishing Opener taking place Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s Friday and Saturday, with mid 60s to mid 70s Sunday. Winds become breezy out of the east and southeast for Saturday and Sunday.
The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday. We should sneak a dry day in Tuesday before another slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returns midweek. Highs will remain in the 70s with lows in the 50s.
Precipitation totals should run between a quarter and one inch over the next seven days.