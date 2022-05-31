Mild weather pattern settles in with only a couple small rain chances through weekend

Storms were strong last night, and even severe in parts of Western Wisconsin with wind damage reported in the form of downed trees in several spots. It's likely this damage was caused by microbursts of straight-line wind. A microburst is what it sounds like: a burst of wind on a micro, or very small, scale.
The wind falls from the cloud before spreading out in all directions once it hits the ground. Thus, damage can still point in different directions even though we call it straight-line wind. Gusts topped out between 35 and 45 mph at the airport sites last night, which is below the severe wind threshold of 58 mph.
Of course, to measure wind speed of a microburst, you would need a sensor in exactly the right spot as it tends to affect areas as small as a few city blocks in size. Even when we look at the peak wind gusts from all of the city's sensors, none of them picked up severe level wind.
The closest was at the airport at 41 mph and a sensor near Bollinger Fields on the southwest side of Eau Claire. There was some wind damage reported near University Ave not far from that sensor. Most sensors in the city are privately owned that upload data to a public network. These sensors can be blocked by buildings, trees, or terrain so they can easily read too low for wind and we'd have no way of knowing since they are mostly on private property.
After those storms, temps warmed to the mid to upper 70s for most with some spots in Western Wisconsin pushing the 80 degree mark. Humidity was noticeable, but not uncomfortable to most today and will continue to drop. Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with a low in the mid to upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow with a high near 70, though it will remain a bit windy with gusts in the 20s expected through much of the day.
The forecast is fairly consistent through the rest of the 7-day forecast. Highs will be within a few degrees of either side of 70 and lows in the mid to upper 40s through Saturday before climbing into low 50s early next week.
There could be some afternoon isolated showers Thursday, but otherwise the next chance for rain comes this weekend and is expected either Saturday or Sunday. The best chance will be Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Another round is possible Sunday evening through Monday morning. This timing could shift a bit, so stay up to date with the latest forecast if you have outdoor plans this weekend.