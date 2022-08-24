Mild weather returns for just a couple days before humidity rises again

Rain this afternoon dropped over an inch in a swath from central Barron County through Chippewa County, but more rain and thunderstorms are expected through the evening.
A few storms this evening could become strong with marginally severe hail and straight-line gusts possible, though on the lower end of the scale.
If any of the spots affected by heavy rain earlier today also get heavy rain with storms this evening/overnight, ponding on road and localized flooding will be possible.
Temps are cooler where it is raining/has just finished raining, but won't cool off much overnight as humidity stays high. Dew points will be in the mid 60s through tomorrow morning before dropping quickly as the day goes on.
A few isolated showers can't be ruled out tomorrow, either, before the humidity drops too far. This will lead to a nice evening and a cooler Thursday night with lows in the low 50s, possibly upper 40s in typically cooler spots north and east of Eau Claire.
Humidity will remain mild on Friday, too, before starting to climb during the day Saturday. A few showers and storms are possible as early as late Saturday afternoon but most likely Saturday night through midday Sunday. Humidity will continue to rise with dew points peaking near 70 on Monday.
Temps on Monday could push to 90 if it stays dry and the clouds clear, but highs in the mid to upper 80s are a bit more likely, though that would still feel close to 90. A cold front returns Monday night with a slight chance for rain and storms for Monday night through Tuesday as temps and humidity decrease again to bring mild weather to end the month of August.