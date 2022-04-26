Minimal change to the forecast: it's been cold, and it stays cold

We've got three more days of these very well below average temperatures before we finally get back towards average. Even then, rain chances return to spoil the weekend.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with high temps topping out in the low 40s. Winds will be from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph. We'll see some periods of sunshine in throughout the day.
So far in April, we've had an average high temperature of 49.5º, which is -7.1º below normal.
Overnight, we could see some record setting low temps in Eau Claire. In 1909 the record low was 21 degrees for Wednesday. The current forecast low for overnight is 22.
Wednesday high temps will climb back towards 50, but likely fall short as cloud cover and rain chances return.
Isolates showers will be possible during the evening commute Wednesday. Rain activity will increase into Thursday, but a wintry mix could also develop as colder temps filter in.
A few scattered showers will be possible on Thursday with clouds keeping us stuck in the mid 40s.
By Friday, we finally get to see temps back towards 60, but more widespread rain returns in the late evening and lasts into our weekend.