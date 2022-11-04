Moderate to heavy rain returns Saturday morning

The cold front moved through Thursday night. While Friday's official high temperature was 68, it wasn't anywhere near that warm during daylight hours.
The high occurred at 2am, and temps dropped ten degrees in just one hour by 3am and another ten degrees over the next couple hours. Temps were consistently in the low to mid 40s all day long and felt like the upper 30s when factoring in the wind chill.
Some rain fell late Thursday night through Friday morning, but as expected the Chippewa Valley didn't receive that much with this first round. Eau Claire, Menomonie, and surrounding areas picked up less than 1/10".
There were higher totals both northwest and southeast of the Chippewa River. The higher totals northwest were caused by scattered thunderstorms along the approaching cold front last night, and most of the rain to the southeast that brought about 1/3" to Black River Falls was from today's rain that stayed southeast of the Chippewa River as expected.
While even that rain moved out Friday evening, there remains a lot of moisture in Iowa and Missouri that will move back into Western Wisconsin early Saturday morning.
Rain is expected to return between 3am and 6am moving in from the south, and will be the most widespread and the heaviest through mid-morning.
Showers will scatter out and change direction from moving northbound to moving eastbound by evening, and some precipitation may even change over to a wintry mix or even snow briefly before dry air brings an end to the precipitation late Saturday evening.
Another weak wave of energy in the jet stream could bring some sprinkles or light rain/mix early Sunday morning before sunshine returns later in the day.
Additional rain totals between 1/2" and 1 1/2" are likely for most of Western Wisconsin, but areas further southeast will see rain return earlier and could have up to 3 inches with locally higher totals more likely just south and east of Jackson County.
Temperatures should drop to the upper 30s by tomorrow morning and only warm to the mid 40s again by afternoon as the rain continues. Temps will be warmer with the return of sunshine Sunday afternoon and should top out in the low 50s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, but it will be a cold morning in the 20s before warming to the mid 40s. A warm front will arrive midweek and bring slight chances for rain beginning next Tuesday evening, though better chances hold off until Tuesday night and another cold front is possible Wednesday night through Friday morning.
That round looks to bring more rain on Wednesday night/Thursday before changing over to a wintry mix or snow Thursday night into Friday morning.