Moderating temperatures for the weekend.

Colder weather settles in…
After a beautiful Thursday with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees today was a reality check. Highs Friday afternoon were in the single digits and teens. Those below normal readings will moderate for the weekend.
Cloudier this weekend…
As temperatures moderate clouds will roll back into the forecast. It appears that we won’t see any snow showers or flurries, so the weekend is looking pretty good for travelers.
Mild weather to start next week…
A storm pattern developing to the west will generate some warming for early next week. Highs in the lower 30s Monday and middle 20s on Tuesday mean a pleasant break from arctic air that will develop for the rest of the work week. Snow flurry chances will increase for Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates for next week’s weather system.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the first week or so of February are slightly favoring below normal weather for the Midwest and the eastern parts of the United States. Slightly above normal readings will play out over the Northern Rockies and far west.
Follow the forecast on WQOW
-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden