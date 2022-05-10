More chances for Chippewa Valley storms as warm and humid pattern continues

Highs today ranged from the mid 70s to low 80s across Western Wisconsin, but some spots, mainly just southeast of Eau Claire, were a lot more humid. The highs were fairly similar across the map but actually trended to be a bit warmer to the north where sunshine lasted through most of the day.
Areas that were very humid south and east of Eau Claire had more clouds that kept temps a bit lower but felt just as warm, if not warmer, due to that humidity. A cold front is best spotted looking at the dew point map.
Extremely humid dew points in the mid to upper 60s are east and southeast of Eau Claire and have been most of the day, while spots northwest are down in the 30s and 40s, which feels very dry. Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls were caught in the middle feeling slightly humid but just on the comfortable side of the front.
A few strong storms have formed in this humid are this afternoon, and will continue to move northeast and each new developing storm will form further east as the front slowly moves east. Most, if not all, severe activity will remain southeast of the Chippewa Valley this evening, though chances for strong storms aren't going anywhere as humidity will build back in tomorrow.
A few showers and storms are possible tomorrow morning, but best chances will move through tomorrow night. Expect a strong complex of storms to arrive between 9pm and 1am with strong straight line wind gusts being the primary threat along with heavy rain.
Those storms will exit by early Thursday morning, though another round will arrive late Thursday afternoon or evening after what could be the warmest day of the week as highs near or above 90 are possible.
Scattered shower and storm chances will continue through at least Friday morning, though humidity will finally begin to decrease during the day on Friday.
As cooler air slowly arrives through the weekend, scattered shower chances will remain, but rain should be lighter. More typical May temperatures return, too, this weekend and temps may even fall below average again early next week.