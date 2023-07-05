More comfortable conditions set to move in following the latest round of heat, humidity and t-storms

If you've been wanting some cooler and less humid weather, we have that on the way after the latest round of heat, humidity and t-storms.
We had a threat for severe weather yesterday but that was tempered thanks to late morning and early afternoon showers and t-storms that zapped the energy needed and temperatures didn't recover following that round of rain. We did have a couple warnings around 11 AM near Hudson, and early evening around Durand. There were a few reports of some trees and branches that were knocked down and a funnel cloud southwest of Durand.
Outside of that, we did have multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms around that brought some decent rain to the area. Since Monday, most areas picked up at least a half inch of rain and some over an inch. Shown below is the precipitation totals from Tuesday.
A cold front has cleared the area and we'll see some cooler and less humid air move in behind it. A few showers and isolated t-storms are possible through the late morning, but we do see some clearing into the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest with highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Dew points begin in the mid to upper 60s but will slowly fall throughout the day.
Heading into tonight, we'll have a mostly clear to clear sky with a light to calm northerly wind. Lows fall back into the mid 40s to mid 50s, and with good air quality in the forecast, you can certainly open up the windows and let in the fresh air.
Thursday looks great with a mainly clear sky, light winds and lower humidity with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s to low 50s.
Friday through early next week looks mostly quiet with a mostly to partly sunny sky. We have slight chances of showers and t-storms in the forecast at times during this period, but nothing significant is expected at this time. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s, which is right where we should be at for this time of the year.