Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The combination of low humidity values, drying fuels and breezy
winds will cause any fires to potentially become difficult to
control today in much of west central Wisconsin.

Relative humidity values today will fall to as low as 20 to 25
percent along with northeast winds up to around 10 mph, gusting
to near 15 mph. These weather conditions today combined with the
lack of rainfall over the past few weeks and drying fuels will
promote conditions which may lead to the rapid growth and spread
of fires in west central Wisconsin.

Check burning restrictions and exercise caution if working with
fires today. Heed instructions from fire weather officials,
especially if any burning bans are enacted.

More comfortable weather ahead but the sunscreen will be needed; rain chances remaining sparse

Comfortable weather the next few days; rain chances Friday night through Saturday evening

We had another warm, muggy and hazy day across the Chippewa Valley on our Tuesday, but a backdoor cold front has cleared the haze out and dropped dew points back into the 40s. 

Wednesday will begin with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky but become mostly clear by the afternoon as higher pressure settles in. Even with the lower dew points, this is going to lead to elevated fire weather concerns thanks to the recent dry weather, light winds and low humidity levels. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s. 

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with a light to calm easterly wind. Lows drop back into the 40s to low 50s, but the colder spots could drop down into the 30s. 

Thursday is looking as well with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and a light breeze. Highs top out in the mid 70s to near 80 with lows in the 40s and 50s. 

Friday is trending drier during the daytime hours, but we still have a slight chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday evening. If you do see rain, totals look to remain under a quarter of an inch. Highs both days in the mid 70s to mid 80s. 

After Saturday, the forecast trends drier once again and looks like that'll remain the case into next week. Heat levels will also start to come back up as well with highs in the 70s Sunday, mid 70s to low 80s Monday and mid 80s Tuesday. 

ON THIS DATE IN WEATHER HISTORY: In 2007, a strong low pressure and cold front tracked across the Upper Midwest and the ingredients were present for a significant severe weather outbreak. This prompted the Storm Prediction Center to issue a high risk (5/5) for the Chippewa Valley, including the risk for strong to violent and long tracked tornadoes. Thankfully, the event never materialized. In fact, only 16 reports of severe weather were reported in the Chippewa Valley, mostly hail and wind reports. There has not been a high risk for severe weather in the Chippewa Valley since then. 

