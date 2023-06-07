More comfortable weather ahead but the sunscreen will be needed; rain chances remaining sparse

We had another warm, muggy and hazy day across the Chippewa Valley on our Tuesday, but a backdoor cold front has cleared the haze out and dropped dew points back into the 40s.
Wednesday will begin with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky but become mostly clear by the afternoon as higher pressure settles in. Even with the lower dew points, this is going to lead to elevated fire weather concerns thanks to the recent dry weather, light winds and low humidity levels. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Skies will be mostly clear tonight with a light to calm easterly wind. Lows drop back into the 40s to low 50s, but the colder spots could drop down into the 30s.
Thursday is looking as well with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and a light breeze. Highs top out in the mid 70s to near 80 with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Friday is trending drier during the daytime hours, but we still have a slight chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday evening. If you do see rain, totals look to remain under a quarter of an inch. Highs both days in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
After Saturday, the forecast trends drier once again and looks like that'll remain the case into next week. Heat levels will also start to come back up as well with highs in the 70s Sunday, mid 70s to low 80s Monday and mid 80s Tuesday.
ON THIS DATE IN WEATHER HISTORY: In 2007, a strong low pressure and cold front tracked across the Upper Midwest and the ingredients were present for a significant severe weather outbreak. This prompted the Storm Prediction Center to issue a high risk (5/5) for the Chippewa Valley, including the risk for strong to violent and long tracked tornadoes. Thankfully, the event never materialized. In fact, only 16 reports of severe weather were reported in the Chippewa Valley, mostly hail and wind reports. There has not been a high risk for severe weather in the Chippewa Valley since then.