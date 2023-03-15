More large temperature swings along with rain and snow chances in forecast for rest of week

It's warmed up quite a bit in a little over a day. Temperatures this evening are in the mid 40s, and they won't fall much overnight tonight. Expect lows above freezing, so snow will continue to melt.
Yesterday morning was frigid with lows ranging from just above zero in the Mississippi River Valley from Winona to Red Wing to the double digit negatives for Black River Falls, Medford, Ladysmith, and New Richmond!
That was the coldest low temperature since February 24 (low: -10), 18 days since yesterday morning.
Today, temps rose to the 40s for most, and Black River Falls even climbed above 50! Eau Claire's high of 45 was the warmest since November 26 (high: 57) over 100 days ago, 109 days ago to be exact!
Not only were these two both warm and cold extremes the first in awhile, it was a warm-up of nearly 50 degrees in Eau Claire in about a day and a half. Black River Falls warmed from -13 to +51 in that same time, a warm-up of 64 degrees!
There will be additional temperature swings in the forecast, and these swings will come with precipitation.
Expect rain to become possible late tonight and widespread by midday tomorrow. It'll fall as rain for most of the day before temps fall during the late afternoon/evening, so precip will change over from rain to snow from northwest to southeast.
Not only will it be snowing for a longer time north and west of Eau Claire, precipitation rates will be heaviest in the afternoon, so the snow will be heaviest for areas that change over earlier in the afternoon.
Snow will be widespread across Western Wisconsin through the evening before scattering out overnight. Still, scattered flurries and some light snow showers are possible but not a guarantee Friday, and a few flurries could linger through Saturday.
Snow totals still could change a bit, so I left my forecast ranges a bit wider to account for variations since the biggest factor with this system will be changeover time from rain to snow, and that will vary with small fluctuations in temperature and be different for areas on top of hills and down in valleys.
Expect generally 1" to 2" for most of the Chippewa Valley, but it could be as high as 4" with an earlier changeover. Near and north of a line generally through Ellsworth and Bloomer will see 2" to 6", possibly even more in spots that change over in early afternoon. Expect this to be a heavy, wet snow- almost slushy.
Roads will become slick and travel will be affected, even where there aren't any Winter Weather Advisories. Currently, that includes Barron, Polk, St. Croix, and Rusk counties. Winter Storm Warnings are in place further north.
It'll be windy during the snow tomorrow evening/overnight with gusts of 30-40 mph possible, and that wind will carry in much colder air with temps in the 20s Friday and lows will be in the single digits and teens this weekend through Monday morning. Temps will quickly warm up once again towards the middle of next week.