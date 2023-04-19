More rain/thunderstorms likely tonight and tomorrow, some snow possible Friday evening/night

Rain fell this morning, dropping between 1/4" and 3/4" rain for most in the Chippewa Valley.
While Eau Claire's average high temperature is approaching 60 (58 today), actual highs were in the low to mid 40s on this dreary Wednesday even though the rain ended late morning.
Scattered showers are moving back our way this evening and will become widespread again overnight with some thunderstorms possible.
The best chance for overnight thunderstorms will be between midnight and 4am with otherwise scattered showers with breaks.
After a more widespread break in the action early tomorrow morning, another wave of showers will move through late morning through early afternoon with only a slight chance embedded thunder.
More scattered showers with better chances for embedded thunderstorms are expected later in the afternoon while snow chances approach from the west on the cold side of the system. There's only a slight chance for snow mainly west of US-63 in the evening before that round of precip comes to an end.
Friday morning has a slight chance for a few isolated snow showers, with a better chance for scattered rain showers to return in the afternoon that will likely turn to scattered snow chances Friday night into Saturday morning.
Another 1/2" to 2" rainfall (and liquid equivalent snow) will be fairly widespread across Western Wisconsin tonight through Saturday. A few spots could pick up over 2 additional inches rain.
Temperatures will remain below average through the 7-day forecast with highs falling back below 50 after climbing above tomorrow afternoon. The weekend will be cold and windy after those snow showers depart Saturday with less than 1" accumulation expected.
Highs will warm back to about 50 Monday, but that's still about 10 degrees below average. Lows will be near or below freezing through most of this forecast, which is also below today's average low of 35. The slight rain chances in the longer term come Tuesday and Wednesday.