More seasonable temperatures on the way however rain chances hit and miss at best

After five straight days reaching 90 degrees in Eau Claire, we saw some "slightly cooler" temperatures on our Monday, though we still had highs in the mid to upper 80s. We also dealt with hazy and smoky skies that impacted air quality. Going forward, we're looking at more seasonable temperatures for early June and the hazy and smoky skies will be going away as well.
Your Tuesday forecast will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine with just a stray to isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Rain coverage today is less than two out of ten. Highs top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s, so still feeling a little muggy.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a stray chance of a passing shower. Rain chances though are very low because we do see dew points falling into the 40s overnight. Lows fall back into the 50s to near 60.
Wednesday is looking great with skies becoming mostly sunny to sunny after a mostly cloudy start to the day. Highs top out in the mid 70s to near 80. Lows fall back into the 40s and low 50s under a mostly clear sky.
Thursday looks good as well with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
We see an increase in moisture and humidity for Friday and Saturday, which will lead to a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The better chances will be Friday afternoon through about sunset Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 70s to low to mid 80s. It'll be breezy at times on Saturday with wind gusts of 20-30 mph possible.
Sunday and the start of next week is looking great with mainly clear skies though be a touch breezy at times. Highs Sunday hang out in the 70s with upper 70s to low to mid 80s Monday. There are signs of temperatures returning to the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week.