More snow chances before extreme winds and dangerous wind chills give us blizzard-like conditions

Tonight, snow will increase in intensity, giving us 1 to 2 inches an hour.
Winds will increase as well as temperatures decrease, making travel much more difficult and dangerous. TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED.
WEDNESDAY TO THURSDAY MORNING:
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for western Wisconsin from 12 pm Wednesday through 6 am Thursday.
Heavy snow and low visibility will make travel very difficult through Thursday morning.
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING:
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued from 6 pm Thursday through 6 am Saturday for blowing/drifting snow and very low visibility. TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED.
A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for counties right up to the border of Wisconsin from 6 pm Thursday through 6 am Saturday.
Visibility will be below 1/4 mile. Sustained winds in excess of 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will cause blowing/drifting snow. Some roads may be impassable. DO NOT TRAVEL.
Timing:
Light snow to moderate snow is falling, but by 7 pm, snowfall intensity will increase, lasting until 3 am tomorrow morning.
There will be a break in snow fall, but during this break, winds will become extreme as well as wind chills falling to dangerous levels.
By Friday afternoon, the break in snow will end with light to moderate snow showers that will last until the evening.
Totals:
Snowfall totals will range from 4 to 8 inches across the valley. Isolated higher amounts will be possible north of the valley.
It will be very difficult to measure the snow once the winds pickup early Thursday, and you can expect there to be some serious drifting by Friday.
Winds:
By tonight, we will see winds shift to the northwest. This turn will be associated with a strong increase in winds with speeds ranging from 5 - 15 mph.
Tomorrow, winds will only continue in intensity with speeds upwards of 20 mph and gusts 30+ mph.
Friday's winds will be even worse with winds upwards of 25 mph to 30 mph and gusts 40+ mph.
Visibility:
Visibility is slowly decreasing as snow continues to fall. By tonight, visibility will drop to 1/4 mile at times when snowfall is most intense.
Thursday through Saturday will see near whiteout conditions as blowing snow will reduce visibility considerably.
Travel impacts:
With snow expected to increase in intensity tonight, temperatures falling, and wind speeds increasing, traveling will become increasingly dangerous.
The next few days will continue to see worsening road conditions as blowing snow reducing visibility, and life-threatening wind chills will continue to make traveling not advisable.
Forecast beyond this system:
While the snow and the wind will subside, the cold will not leave us by Christmas Day. High temps will be in the single digits, but wind chills will remain well below zero.
The last week of 2022, temperature recover slightly. As of now, we don't have any big snow events in the forecast outside of this one.
Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information on air, at the WQOW.com weather page, and through the free WQOW Stormtracker 18 weather app.
Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe will be tracking the system and commute conditions tonight at Live at Five as well as our 6PM and 10PM Reports.
Meteorologist Justin Esterly will be tracking the system and your morning commute conditions on Daybreak Thursday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and on Midday from 11 a.m. to noon.
Latest updates on social media:
Stormtracker 18 Weather Facebook Page
Jeremy Landgrebe WQOW Facebook Page
Important Links:
For the latest interactive radar, click HERE.
For the latest school and organization closings, click HERE.
For the latest road conditions and DOT camera views, click HERE.