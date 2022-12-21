More snow chances before extreme winds and dangerous wind chills give us blizzard-like conditions

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A GROUND
BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...

...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Widespread snow today and will bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy
accumulation through tonight north of a line from Madison to
Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south. Winds will
be relatively light through this evening. There should be a break
in severe winter conditions late tonight through early Thursday.
Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and
dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with
a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. For the second
Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST
Thursday. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

More snow chances before extreme winds and dangerous wind chills give us blizzard-like conditions

  • Updated
  • 0

Tonight's snow increases in intensity giving us worse conditions. However, this is only the start, as blizzard-like conditions tomorrow become life threatening.

Tonight, snow will increase in intensity, giving us 1 to 2 inches an hour.

Winds will increase as well as temperatures decrease, making travel much more difficult and dangerous. TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED.

WEDNESDAY TO THURSDAY MORNING:

wed thu.png

 A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for western Wisconsin from 12 pm Wednesday through 6 am Thursday.

Heavy snow and low visibility will make travel very difficult through Thursday morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING:

thu sat.png

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued from 6 pm Thursday through 6 am Saturday for blowing/drifting snow and very low visibility. TRAVEL IS NOT ADVISED.

A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for counties right up to the border of Wisconsin from 6 pm Thursday through 6 am Saturday.

Visibility will be below 1/4 mile. Sustained winds in excess of 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will cause blowing/drifting snow. Some roads may be impassable. DO NOT TRAVEL.

Timing:

Snow Timing - ECMWF - WEB.png

Light snow to moderate snow is falling, but by 7 pm, snowfall intensity will increase, lasting until 3 am tomorrow morning. 

There will be a break in snow fall, but during this break, winds will become extreme as well as wind chills falling to dangerous levels. 

By Friday afternoon, the break in snow will end with light to moderate snow showers that will last until the evening. 

Totals:

Forecast Snow DMA Matt 2022.png

Snowfall totals will range from 4 to 8 inches across the valley. Isolated higher amounts will be possible north of the valley. 

It will be very difficult to measure the snow once the winds pickup early Thursday, and you can expect there to be some serious drifting by Friday.

Winds: 

Meteogram Future Wind Gust TOMORROW.png

By tonight, we will see winds shift to the northwest. This turn will be associated with a strong increase in winds with speeds ranging from 5 - 15 mph. 

Tomorrow, winds will only continue in intensity with speeds upwards of 20 mph and gusts 30+ mph. 

Friday's winds will be even worse with winds upwards of 25 mph to 30 mph and gusts 40+ mph.

Visibility:

Travel Tracker 4 Day Variable Scale.png

Visibility is slowly decreasing as snow continues to fall. By tonight, visibility will drop to 1/4 mile at times when snowfall is most intense. 

Thursday through Saturday will see near whiteout conditions as blowing snow will reduce visibility considerably. 

Travel impacts: 

Wind Chill Forecast iCast Bars 15hr.png

With snow expected to increase in intensity tonight, temperatures falling, and wind speeds increasing, traveling will become increasingly dangerous. 

The next few days will continue to see worsening road conditions as blowing snow reducing visibility, and life-threatening wind chills will continue to make traveling not advisable.  

 Forecast beyond this system:

7 Day Evening.png

While the snow and the wind will subside, the cold will not leave us by Christmas Day. High temps will be in the single digits, but wind chills will remain well below zero.

The last week of 2022, temperature recover slightly. As of now, we don't have any big snow events in the forecast outside of this one.

Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information on air, at the WQOW.com weather page, and through the free WQOW Stormtracker 18 weather app.

Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe will be tracking the system and commute conditions tonight at Live at Five as well as our 6PM and 10PM Reports. 

Meteorologist Justin Esterly will be tracking the system and your morning commute conditions on Daybreak Thursday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and on Midday from 11 a.m. to noon.

