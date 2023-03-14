Morning lows were near a century-old record, though expect a warmer Wednesday before rain and snow chances return

It was a frigid morning across Western Wisconsin with negative temperatures across the board. Eau Claire dropped to -4 this morning, which is just 6 degrees warmer than today's record low of -10 from 1897.
Black River Falls, Medford, Ladysmith, and New Richmond all fell to or below -10.
For Eau Claire, it's also been 18 days since the last time temps fell below zero. That was February 24 with a low of -10.
Temps did rebound nicely with highs near or above 30 for most of the Chippewa Valley. Many spots even climbed to the freezing mark this afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine. Temps won't fall as quickly tonight as a southeasterly breeze picks up of 6 to 12 mph. Lows should only fall to the mid 20s tonight, which is a couple degrees above Eau Claire's average low of 21. Temps will rise all the way into at least the mid/upper 40s tomorrow afternoon as clouds continue to increase.
The wind will be breezy out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. The breeze will continue to increase as the low pressure system we've been tracking pushes closer tomorrow night with a few areas of drizzle or light rain becomes possible.
Scattered, light showers are likely Thursday morning with widespread rain expected in the Chippewa Valley by midday. During the afternoon/evening, temps will drop from the highs in the low 40s down enough into the mid/upper 30s for precip to begin to change over to snow.
Expect snow to be widespread Thursday night with scattered, light snow showers continuing Friday through possibly even Saturday in the form of lingering flurries. It's still too early to put numbers on it, but Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes could be slippery from accumulating snow.
Temps will be colder this weekend with highs only in the 20s/low 30s before they warm back up early next week to the low/mid 40s.